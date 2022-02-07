Left Menu

IAF's LCA Tejas to show flying skills at Singapore Airshow

An integral part of the Singapore Airshow, the flying displays are testament to the strong bilateral ties that Singapore has with the participating Air Forces, and brings together attendees from all across the world to interact at this biennial event, said Experia.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 07-02-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 15:10 IST
IAF's LCA Tejas to show flying skills at Singapore Airshow
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Tejas, will be showcasing its flying skills at the Singapore Airshow 2022 being held from February 15 to 18. ''The single jet performance will bring impressive stunts and manoeuvres to Singapore's skies,'' the airshow organisers, Experia, said on Monday. The airshow will have eight flying displays and flypasts from four air forces and two commercial companies, it said. The Tejas aircraft had also participated in the Dubai Airshow in November last year. Tejas, manufactured by state-run aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, is a single engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments. The aircraft is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support missions while reconnaissance and anti-ship operations are its secondary roles. Apart from the IAF LCA, the US military, the Indonesian Aerobatic Team and the Singapore Air Force will put up airshows, the organisers said. Nearly 600 companies will participate as well. Last seen at the 2018 Singapore Airshow, Indonesia’s Jupiter Aerobatic Team, also known as “The Jupiters”, will thrill the audiences with their six-plane formations and precision flying. Returning with two performances this year, the Republic of Singapore Air Force will feature an F-16C fighter jet displaying solo aerobatics, and a pair of AH-64D Apache attack helicopters. The United States Marine Corps' F-35B Lightning II, the world's first short-takeoff, vertical landing stealth fighter, will also be featured at the airshow along with the United States Air Force's B-52 Stratofortress in a fly-by. ''An integral part of the Singapore Airshow, the flying displays are testament to the strong bilateral ties that Singapore has with the participating Air Forces, and brings together attendees from all across the world to interact at this biennial event,'' said Experia. Commercial plane watchers can also expect to see demo fly overs by Airbus' A350-1000 and Boeing's wide-bodied B777-9, it said. Members of the public will be able to catch these spectacular display performances via livestream. Experia Managing Director Leck Chet Lam said, “We are excited to present the much-anticipated flying displays at this year’s Singapore Airshow, a key highlight that brings the global aerospace and aviation industry together for this biennial event. ''These stellar performances by our partners and exhibitors are testament to the recovery of the aerospace and aviation industry and we hope they will uplift spirits,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022