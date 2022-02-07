Left Menu

Thyrocare Technologies names Rahul Guha as MD & CEO

API Group backed diagnostics chain Thyrocare Technologies on Monday said it has appointed Rahul Guha as the companys Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 16, 2022.A graduate of IIM-B, Guha has spent almost 17 years at Boston Consulting Group BCG, where he has led the healthcare and life sciences practice.As we strive towards making healthcare affordable and accessible to every single Indian, we are extremely excited to have Rahul join us in our mission.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 15:19 IST
Thyrocare Technologies names Rahul Guha as MD & CEO
API Group backed diagnostics chain Thyrocare Technologies on Monday said it has appointed Rahul Guha as the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 16, 2022.

A graduate of IIM-B, Guha has spent almost 17 years at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he has led the healthcare and life sciences practice.

''As we strive towards making healthcare affordable and accessible to every single Indian, we are extremely excited to have Rahul join us in our mission. I am elated to share that Rahul will be leading Thyrocare as its MD and CEO and will also be responsible for diagnostics as a segment at the group level. His invaluable experience of over two decades in healthcare will help us scale our diagnostics franchise,'' API Holdings MD and CEO Siddharth Shah said in a statement.

Prior to joining BCG, Guha was the co-founder and CEO of Nautilus Software and Chief Technology Office (CTO) at ValuePay.com, where he was responsible for product development in the US market.

