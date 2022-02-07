BBB invites applications for post of NaBFID MD

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB), the headhunter for state-owned banks and financial institutions, has invited applications for the post of managing director (MD) of the newly set-up Rs 20,000-crore NaBFID, which is preparing to commence business in the April-June quarter.

According to the public notice, eligible candidates should have a minimum of 25 years of experience as of January 31, 2022, in any mainstream banking or financial lending business such as scheduled commercial banks (SCBs), All India Financial Institutions and NBFCs.

''At least three years of current or prior experience at a board-level position or MD/CEO level as of January 31, 2022, including part or whole of this experience in an institution with a balance sheet of more than Rs 3 lakh crore, as of March 31, 2021,'' it said.

The selected candidate will hold office for a term not exceeding five years as prescribed by the central government and will be eligible for re-appointment subject to the overall term not exceeding 10 years; provided that he/she will not hold office after attaining the age of 65 years, it said.

With regard to salary and allowances, it said it will be guided by market standards and be governed by regulations made by the board of NaBFID.

The last date for submitting the complete online application for MD of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is March 7, 2022.

According to the NaBFID Act 2021, the institution will have one MD and not more than three deputy managing directors (DMDs).

The government has committed a Rs 5,000-crore grant over and above Rs 20,000-crore equity capital.

The government in October appointed veteran banker K V Kamath as the chairperson of the NaBFID for three years. It has also appointed two government nominee directors on the board.

The newly-incorporated development financial institution (DFI) is gearing up to commence business in the April-June quarter and is targeting financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh crore in its first year of operations.

During the April-June quarter, the processing of loans will commence, sources said, adding that the institution is targeting loan assistance of a whopping Rs 1 lakh crore in the next financial year.

This is going to give a massive push to infrastructure projects, which are part of the Rs 111-lakh crore national infrastructure pipeline (NIP).

The DFI has been set up with a view to supporting the development of long-term non-recourse infrastructure financing in India, including the development of the bonds and derivatives markets necessary for infrastructure financing and to carry on the business of financing infrastructure.

