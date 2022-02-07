Left Menu

Union Bank of India's Q3 net profit jumps 49 pc to Rs 1,085 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 15:48 IST
Union Bank of India's Q3 net profit jumps 49 pc to Rs 1,085 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UnionBankTweets)
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Union Bank of India on Monday posted a 49 percent jump in net profit to Rs 1,085 crore in the third quarter ended December 31.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 727 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Its total income during the October-December quarter of 2021-22 declined to Rs 19,453.74 crore from Rs 20,102.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 11.62 percent of the gross advances by the end of the December 2022 quarter, compared with 13.49 percent by the end of December 2020.

However, net NPAs increased to 4.09 percent, up from 3.27 percent at the end of December 2020.

Provisions and contingencies declined significantly to Rs 2,549.58 crore, compared with Rs 5,210.50 crore a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022