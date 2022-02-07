Left Menu

Indian Bank posts 34 pc rise in Q3 profit at Rs 690 cr

The net profit was down nearly 37 per cent from Rs 1,089.18 crore in the preceding September quarter.Total income during October-December 2021-22 rose to Rs 11,481.80 crore as against Rs 11,167.86 crore in the year-ago period, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 16:00 IST
Indian Bank on Monday reported 34 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 689.73 crore for the quarter ended December 2021. The public sector bank had logged a net profit of Rs 514.28 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The net profit was down nearly 37 per cent from Rs 1,089.18 crore in the preceding September quarter.

Total income during October-December 2021-22 rose to Rs 11,481.80 crore as against Rs 11,167.86 crore in the year-ago period, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were at 9.13 per cent of gross advances as of December 31, 2021 as against 9.04 per cent by the end of December 2020. However, net NPAs or bad loans were down at 2.72 per cent against 2.35 per cent. Both the NPA ratios were down when compared to September 2021 quarter. The provisions and contingencies for the quarter were higher at Rs 2,493 crore as against Rs 2,060.87 crore in the year-ago period. On a consolidated basis, the bank's net profit rose to Rs 731.58 crore in December 2021 quarter from Rs 534.91 crore in the year-ago period. Total income was higher at Rs 11,645.82 crore as against Rs 11,317.86 crore. Indian Bank stock closed 5.82 per cent lower at Rs 158.65 on BSE.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

