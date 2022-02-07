Left Menu

President Ramaphosa urges AU members to develop climate change strategies

President Ramaphosa urged that countries continue to collaborate to address climate change and its repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-02-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 16:40 IST
President Ramaphosa urges AU members to develop climate change strategies
The President reflected that global warming has had a costly impact on the countries on the continent. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says a unilateral approach for all African countries in the transition from high to low carbon emissions will not work for the continent.

The President was addressing the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change during the 35th ordinary session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

"COP26 recognises our right to develop our own development pathways towards shared global objectives, based on our national circumstances and the guiding principles of the [United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change]. Foremost amongst them is equity, and the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities.

"A one-size-fits-all approach to complex issues such as a transition from fossil fuels that disregards the realties on the ground in Africa will simply not work, and is neither just nor equitable. Africa's Special Needs and Circumstances need to be recognised globally because of our natural resource based economies, and owing to high levels of poverty, unemployment and underdevelopment," the President said.

He urged AU members to "promote and defend" the right for African and other developing nations to develop their own climate change strategies.

President Ramaphosa added that these countries must also be given support "in the form of finance, technology and capacity building" for these strategies to be implemented and carried out.

"Developed economy countries have agreed to support the implementation of Just Transitions that promote sustainable development, poverty eradication, and the creation of decent work and quality jobs.

"It is still of concern that the necessary financial flows to enable developing economy countries in particular to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change remain vastly inadequate," he said.

The President reflected that global warming has had a costly impact on the countries on the continent.

"Africa is experiencing the worst impacts of phenomena associated with global warming such as droughts, floods and cyclones. Climate change impacts are costing African economies between 3 and 5% of their GDPs. Despite not being responsible for causing climate change, it is Africans who are bearing both the brunt and the cost," he said.

President Ramaphosa urged that countries continue to collaborate to address climate change and its repercussions.

"The nations of the world can only address the global climate change crisis by working together. All Parties should honour their undertakings and commitments, and base their climate actions and policies on latest available science. They should furthermore respect the UNFCCC's guiding principles," Ramaphosa said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022