Dyson launches its first vacuum cleaner with laser detect tech in India

07-02-2022
British tech firm Dyson on Monday launched its first vacuum cleaner with laser detect technology in India, engineered to detect hidden dust as small as 10 microns.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim is the new generation of cord-free vacuum cleaner, which uses a hyperdymium motor generating up to 150 air watts of powerful suction, according to a statement.

Its five-stage filtration captures 99.99 percent of dust particles down to 0.3 microns, Dyson claimed. A micron is a unit of length that is one-millionth of a meter.

The company expects V12 will help to create healthier homes at a time when over 70 percent of people in urban India are buying more home-cleaning products than ever before.

''As engineers, our job is to solve daily problems, and the past few months has created plenty of new ones with more time spent indoors,'' said Dyson Chief Engineer and founder.

Priced at Rs 58,900, Dyson V12 Detect Slim is available from Monday at Dyson's demo stores and its portal.

Dyson has engineered laser dust technology, which reveals the particles that could not be seen from the naked eyes, it added.

