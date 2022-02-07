Left Menu

India targets to double steel production capacity to 300 MT by 2030-31

India targets to more than double its annual crude steel production capacity to 300 million tonnes (MT) by 2030-31 from the present 144 MT, Union Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 16:45 IST
India targets to double steel production capacity to 300 MT by 2030-31
Union Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India targets to more than double its annual crude steel production capacity to 300 million tonnes (MT) by 2030-31 from the present 144 MT, Union Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said on Monday. "The present annual crude steel capacity of the country is 144 MT and is envisaged to reach 300 MT by 2030-31. National Steel Policy, 2017 aims to provide the conducive environment for attaining this objective by providing policy support and guidance to steel producers," Singh said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The priority for this sector is evident from the fact that 40 per cent of investment in the manufacturing sector in India has been made by companies in the steel sector during 2020-21, the minister said. Singh said the government has taken a number of initiatives to increase usage of domestically manufactured steel and import substitution.

The initiatives taken by the Ministry of Steel include notification of Domestically Manufactured Iron & Steel Products (DMI&SP) policy for promoting procurement of Made in India steel, notification of Steel Scrap Recycling Policy to enhance the availability of domestically generated scrap and Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for specialty steel with an outlay of Rs 6,322 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022