Media Foundation invites nominations for its annual Chameli Devi Jain Award

The Media Foundation has invited nomination for its annual Chameli Devi Jain Award, the premier award for women mediapersons in India.
The criteria for selection are excellence, analytical skill, social concern, insights, style, innovation, courage and compassion, according to a statement by the foundation. Other things being equal preference will be given to small town/rural, Indian language journalists and those who have not been awarded before in their careers, it said.
Entries can be sent in English, Hindi or any other Indian language. The entries will be evaluated by an independent panel of jurists whose verdict shall be final, the statement said.
