Tesla's bitcoin holdings worth nearly $2 bln - filing
Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 17:12 IST
Tesla Inc said on Monday the fair market value of the electric-vehicle maker's bitcoin holdings as of Dec. 31 was $1.99 billion.
The company had invested $1.50 billion in bitcoin and briefly accepted the cryptocurrency as a payment for sales of certain products last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement