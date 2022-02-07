Left Menu

Smart Cities have issued 6,721 tenders for projects worth Rs 1,88 lakh crore: Puri

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said in Parliament on Monday that Smart Cities have tendered out 6,721 projects worth Rs 1,88,507 crore as on January 21, 2022. The initiative was launched in June 2015.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 17:15 IST
Smart Cities have issued 6,721 tenders for projects worth Rs 1,88 lakh crore: Puri
Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said in Parliament on Monday that Smart Cities have tendered out 6,721 projects worth Rs 1,88,507 crore as on January 21, 2022. The initiative was launched in June 2015. Out of the 6,721 tendered projects, work orders have been issued in 6,124 projects worth Rs 1,62,908 crore while 3,421 projects worth Rs 58,735 crore have been completed.

As on 21 January 2022, the Government of India has released Rs 28,413.60 crore for 100 Smart Cities, out of which Rs 23,668.27 crore (83 per cent) has been utilised, Puri said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha. The Government of India launched Smart Cities Mission (SCM) on 25 June 2015. 100 Smart Cities have been selected through 4 rounds of competition from January 2016 to June 2018. As per SCM Guidelines, Central Government is supposed to provide financial support to the extent of Rs 48,000 crore over five years i.e., on an average Rs 100 crore per city per year.

An equal amount on a matching basis is contributed by the State Government/Urban Local Body (ULB), the minister said. "Presently, there is no proposal under consideration of the Government for adding more cities under SCM," Puri said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022