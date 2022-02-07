Left Menu

India witnessing increasing digitisation, shift in consumers' financial behaviour: NITI VC

India is witnessing increasing digitisation with people getting greater and easier access to financial services, which has led to a shift in consumers financial behaviour from cash to e-wallets and UPI, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Monday. This has led to a shift in consumers financial behaviour -- from cash to e-wallets and UPI, Kumar said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 18:29 IST
India witnessing increasing digitisation, shift in consumers' financial behaviour: NITI VC
  • Country:
  • India

India is witnessing increasing digitization with people getting greater and easier access to financial services, which has led to a shift in consumers' financial behavior from cash to e-wallets and UPI, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Monday. Kumar, while addressing 'NITI Aayog's Fintech Open Summit', further said the rise of fintech has accelerated financial inclusion. He also noted that the expansion of digital payments is an important pivot for creating a more equitable, prosperous and financially inclusive India.

''India is witnessing increasing digitization with people getting greater and easier access to financial services. This has led to a shift in consumers' financial behavior -- from cash to e-wallets and UPI,'' Kumar said. Speaking at the event, Union Minister for Railways, Communications, and Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government believes in creating open platforms, such as CoWin and UPI, for healthcare, logistics, and other sectors. An open platform is created using public investment, wherein numerous private entrepreneurs, start-ups, and developers can join to create new solutions, Vaishnaw added. According to an official statement, a first-of-its-kind initiative, Fintech Open will bring together regulators, fintech professionals and enthusiasts, industry leaders, the start-up community and developers to collaborate, exchange ideas, and innovate. It added that Fintech Open aims encourage an open ecosystem across the fintech industry and foster innovation and growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022