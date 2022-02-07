Left Menu

18 rescued after being stranded on ice floe in Lake Erie

Coast Guard authorities say 18 people were rescued from an ice floe that broke away in Lake Erie over the weekend.Officials said a helicopter from Air Station Detroit noticed a group of people on the floe near Ohios Catawba Island at about 1 pm Sunday with several all-terrain vehicles seeking a route back to land.

PTI | Portclinton | Updated: 07-02-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 18:39 IST
18 rescued after being stranded on ice floe in Lake Erie

Coast Guard authorities say 18 people were rescued from an ice floe that broke away in Lake Erie over the weekend.

Officials said a helicopter from Air Station Detroit noticed a group of people on the floe near Ohio's Catawba Island at about 1 pm Sunday with several all-terrain vehicles seeking a route back to land. The helicopter lowered a rescue swimmer and began hoisting operations while an airboat got underway from the nearby Marblehead station, the Coast Guard said. The helicopter lifted seven people from the floe, and the airboat rescued four others, officials said. The other seven people were picked up and taken to shore by a good Samaritan who also had an airboat at the scene. Emergency medical services were standing by, but no one required medical attention, the Coast Guard said.

Authorities earlier urged people to “stay off the ice on Lake Erie as there is the possibility that the ice will drift away from shore.'' Last week, crews from the two Coast Guard stations were also called in to aid Catawba Island volunteer firefighters in rescuing seven people from another floe west of the peninsula jutting out into the Great Lake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022