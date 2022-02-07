Left Menu

After Moody's cut, Ghana finance ministry says ratings agencies biased against Africa

Ghana formally appealed the new rating, but Moody's rejected it and went ahead with the downgrade, the statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 18:39 IST
After Moody's cut, Ghana finance ministry says ratings agencies biased against Africa

Ghana's finance ministry said that Moody's decision to downgrade its credit rating was made by omitting key information and revealed an institutional bias against African economies.

Rating agency Moody's downgraded Ghana from B3 to CAA1 on Friday, citing the "increasingly difficult task government faces in addressing the intertwined liquidity and debt challenges." Ghana's second downgrade in three weeks, after Fitch Ratings adjusted Ghana from B to B- last month, citing concerns for its ability to issue bonds in 2022, sent its dollar bonds tumbling.

"We are gravely concerned about what appears to be an institutionalized bias against African economies in this aspect... with little regard for the adverse impact on the cost and access of financing for African Sovereigns," Ghana's finance ministry said in a statement dated Sunday and posted on its website on Monday. "We shall actively continue to support the global outcry against this leviathan," it added.

The finance ministry said that Moody's had failed to consider key information in its assessment, which it said was made without giving a new primary credit analyst adequate time to understand Ghana's economy. Ghana formally appealed the new rating, but Moody's rejected it and went ahead with the downgrade, the statement said. It was not immediately clear whether Accra would file another appeal.

Moody's did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Economists fear the West African nation could be spiralling toward a debt crisis, as it struggles with a double-digit fiscal deficit and rising inflation.

In hopes of rallying investors and stabilizing bond yields, Ghana last month said it would cap expenditure at 80% of what was approved for the 2022 budget until the deficit outlook improves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022