Two women labourers killed after being hit by tractor-trolley

Two women labourers were killed and some others injured when a tractor-trolley loaded with bricks hit them from behind while they were taking food on the roadside near Ladwa village, about 30 km from here on Monday, police said.

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 07-02-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 19:30 IST
  India
  • India

Two women labourers were killed and some others injured when a tractor-trolley loaded with bricks hit them from behind while they were taking food on the roadside near Ladwa village, about 30 km from here on Monday, police said. The victims were identified as Guddi (55) and Nirmala (44), both residents of Sultanpur village in Hisar. The incident took place near a brick kiln on Sultanpur- Kanwari road.

Police said it was being investigated whether the driver lost control over his vehicle or was there any reason leading to the accident.

Police said about 15 women labourers belonging to a family from Sultanpur were working under MNREGA scheme. Around 12 noon, a tractor-trolley full of bricks hit the women from behind killing both women on the spot.

The women were sitting there and eating when the incident took place.

Three injured women Poonam, Roshni and Teeja have been admitted to the Civil Hospital while Reena and Rajapati shifted to Agroha Medical College. The women who are in more serious condition have been referred to Agroha Medical College, police said.

