Brokerage Angel One has added 5.4 lakh new customers in January, taking its total base to 83.4 lakh, an annual growth of 140.9 per cent on year. The company has added 5.4 lakh clients in the month which is a 16.4 per cent growth over December, it said.

Its average daily turnover grew 151.4 per cent to Rs 8.15 lakh crore in January, while the average client funding book (margin funding) grew 124.2 per cent to Rs 1,582 crore. It has also recorded 66.95 million orders in January, up 103.8 per cent, helping it increase the overall market share to 21.1 per cent. *** *Red Bull partners with Solv for retail expansion Leading energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull has partnered with Solv to expand its distribution reach via over 1,50,000 KYC-verified buyers and sellers on the latter's platform.

Solv is a Standard Charted Bank-promoted digital marketplace for small businesses.

The partnership will give retailers, restaurants and other small businesses on Solv's platform easy, one-click access to Red Bull's energy drinks along with assured delivery and flexible payment terms.

*** *Gaurav Sood to head Avendus' equity capital markets vertical Avendus Capital has appointed Gaurav Sood to lead its entry into equity capital markets.

Sood is a capital markets specialist and has executed many key transactions during his career spanning 18 years, including some of largest IPOs, secondary market blocks, OFS transactions, QIPs and follow-on offers.

Before this appointment, Sood was co-heading the equity capital markets vertical at ICICI Securities prior, and has also worked with Kotak Securities, ICICI Bank and Morgan Stanley.

