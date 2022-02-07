Left Menu

Borosil Q3 profit up 15 pc at Rs 25 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 19:46 IST
Borosil Q3 profit up 15 pc at Rs 25 cr
Borosil Ltd on Monday reported 15.23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 25.26 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 21.92 crore for October-December period a year ago, Borosil said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was up at Rs 260.09 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 205.22 crore. Total expenses were at Rs 230.14 crore as against Rs 180.49 crore earlier.

Revenue from Scientificware was Rs 65.45 crore as compared with Rs 53.25 crore while revenue from Consumerware stood at Rs 194.63 core as against Rs 151.97 crore.

Shares of Borosil on Monday settled at Rs 396 apiece, down 2.43 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

