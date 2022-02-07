Adani Green Energy has announced that it has received the approval for being a member of the GRI South Asia Charter on Sustainability Imperatives.

The GRI South Asia Charter on Sustainability Imperatives - a unique creation by GRI South Asia Hub - is a clarion call for decision and action for business and its stakeholders. It is anchored to a framework of transparency and disclosure, as enshrined in the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, and provides an ameliorating way out of the climate change quagmire. According to a statement, the company had initiated this pursuit in response to a call from GRI by becoming a signatory to the GRI South Asia charter in April 2021.

The company has now submitted a declaration with clearly identified UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) where it can make an impact.

*** *RBL Bank partners with Creditas Solutions to automate collections Private sector lender RBL Bank on Monday said it has partnered with Creditas Solutions to automate collections.

The lender said it will offer a self-service debt management portal to customers, according to a statement.

*** *JSW Group joins World Business Council for Sustainable Development JSW Group on Monday said it has joined over 200 companies as the newest member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

The group will be represented by Seshagiri Rao, the joint managing director and group chief financial officer, as per a statement.

The USD 13-billion JSW Group is headed by Sajjan Jindal.

