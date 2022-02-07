Rs 47 lakh worth of gold seized at airport

Over one kg of gold that was found concealed by two air passengers has been seized in different incidents, the Customs authorities said on Monday.

On Sunday, the officers of Chennai Air Customs intercepted a woman passenger who arrived from Dubai and found two packets containing gold in paste form concealed and stitched in her inner garments.

''On extraction, one ingot of gold weighing 971 grams was seized. She was arrested,'' a press release from the Customs said.

Also, one male passenger who arrived from Colombo was found carrying packets of gold in paste form concealed in person. On extraction, one ingot of 123 gm of gold was seized, the release said adding that a total of 1.09 kg of the yellow metal worth Rs 47.73 lakh was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, from the two plane passengers.

