Two dead in oil tanker explosion during welding work in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 7 (PTI): Two people died and another was injured when an empty oil tanker exploded while welding work was being done on it in Suryapet town of Telangana on Monday evening, police said. According to a senior police official, there seemed to be some leak in the tanker and it was taken for welding to fix it and when the work started, the vehicle suddenly exploded. The welder died on the spot and the cleaner of the vehicle died undergoing treatment at a hospital while another person suffered minor injuries in the incident, Suryapet District Superintendent of Police S Rajendra Prasad said, adding the driver is still in shock. The deceased were aged between 25 to 30, the senior police official added.

