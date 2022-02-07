Gainwell to invest Rs 500cr in mining equipment manufacturing in Bengal

Gainwell Engineering on Monday said it will invest Rs 500 crore to manufacture coal mining equipment, with license from global heavy equipment major Caterpillar, in West Bengal. The company said it entered into a technology licensing agreement with Caterpillar, which will enable it to manufacture equipment to support the growing coal production in India and for the global markets.

Coal India will incur a capex of Rs 40,000-50,000 crore over the next 4-5 years and a large chunk of the investment would be in procurement of mining equipment. As a part of the agreement, Gainwell Engineering will also supply after-market spare parts and render service support to the existing active population of licensed Caterpillar room & pillar equipment and highwall miner.

Gainwell Engineering is setting up its plant on 35 ares of land at Panagarh in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district. ''It will create employment opportunity for more than 250 highly skilled technicians,” Gainwell CMD Sunil Kumar Chaturvedi said.

Denise Johnson, Group President, Resource Industries, Caterpillar, said, “We are pleased to transition the medium and high seam underground Room and Pillar equipment, as well as the aftermarket licensing, to Gainwell Engineering.'' Gainwell will invest in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in India and supply the products globally, he said.

Gainwell Engineering will also manufacture select models of continuous miners, face haulers, roof support carriers, scoops/multi utility vehicles and feeder breakers under the Gainwell brand with technology licensing agreement with Caterpillar.

Gainwell Engineering is a manufacturing venture of Gainwell Commosales Private Limited, formerly Tractors India Private Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)