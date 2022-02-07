Left Menu

2 coaches of empty train derail in Bihar; services hit

Two coaches of an empty passenger train derailed in Bihar on Monday, affecting services in the Gaya-Dhanbad division of Eastern Railway for several hours, officials said.The accident occurred at Paharpur station in the wee hours when the train was going towards Gomo.No casualty was reported in the mishap.

PTI | Gaya | Updated: 07-02-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 20:54 IST
2 coaches of empty train derail in Bihar; services hit
  • Country:
  • India

Two coaches of an empty passenger train derailed in Bihar on Monday, affecting services in the Gaya-Dhanbad division of Eastern Railway for several hours, officials said.

The accident occurred at Paharpur station in the wee hours when the train was going towards Gomo.

No casualty was reported in the mishap. “The train crew immediately stopped the train by applying emergency brakes. Some part of the derailed coaches reached near the up line. This disrupted the train movement,'' a senior official of the Gaya-Dhanbad division said. Train services in that line resumed at around 11 am, the official said. Several trains including Gandhidham-Howrah Express and Patna-Ranchi Jan Shatabdi Express were delayed by six to seven hours because of the derailment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022