Frontier Airlines technology issue prompts flight cancellations

Frontier Airlines on Monday said it was moving to ramp back up operations after it canceled or delayed nearly half of its flights following a technology issue. Flight tracking website Flightradar24 tweeted at 11:08 a.m. ET that Frontier "currently has no airborne flights right now." Another aviation tracking website, FlightAware, said Frontier had canceled 20% of flights on Monday and delayed 24%. An airline spokeswoman said the "issue was identified and has been resolved.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-02-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 22:10 IST
An airline spokeswoman said the "issue was identified and has been resolved. We are working to restore our flight schedule for the balance of the day." The problems came as Frontier and Spirit Airlines on Monday unveiled plans to merge in a $2.9 billion deal that would create the fifth-largest U.S. airline.

An airline spokeswoman said the "issue was identified and has been resolved. We are working to restore our flight schedule for the balance of the day." The problems came as Frontier and Spirit Airlines on Monday unveiled plans to merge in a $2.9 billion deal that would create the fifth-largest U.S. airline.

