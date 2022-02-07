Frontier Airlines resumes flights after tech issue halted operations
Frontier Airlines on Monday resumed flights after it temporarily halted operations nationwide after a technology issue. By early afternoon, Frontier had resumed a number of flights. An airline spokeswoman said the "issue was identified and has been resolved.
Frontier Airlines on Monday resumed flights after it temporarily halted operations nationwide after a technology issue. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)canceled a ground stop for all Frontier flights it had issued earlier at the airline's request nationwide "for automation issues".
A Frontier spokeswoman said the airline was moving to ramp back up operations. Aviation tracking website FlightAware said Frontier had canceled 22% of flights on Monday and delayed 22%. By early afternoon, Frontier had resumed a number of flights.
An airline spokeswoman said the "issue was identified and has been resolved. We are working to restore our flight schedule for the balance of the day." The problems came as Frontier and Spirit Airlines on Monday announced plans to merge in a $2.9 billion deal that would create the fifth-largest U.S. airline.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
