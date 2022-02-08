Rajasthan: Dacoit who threatened to kill Cong MLA held

The Rajasthan Police on Monday caught notorious dacoit Jagan Gurjar, who had threatened to kill Congress MLA Girraj Malinga last month. Gurjar, carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000, was caught from the Masalpur forest area in Karauli. Following a tip-off, three constables of the Nadauti police station of Karauli surrounded Gurjar and brought him to Karauli, SP Shailendra Singh said.

He said the Dholpur police have been informed about it.

Gurjar had issued videos threatening to kill Bari (Dholpur) MLA Girraj Singh. After the threat, various teams were conducting search operations in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

