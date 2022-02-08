Left Menu

U.S. House panel to hold oversight hearing on Washington subway system

Updated: 08-02-2022 01:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 01:43 IST
A U.S. House panel will hold a hearing on Wednesday on the Washington subway system that has faced reduced service following a train derailment in October and other challenges.

The House Oversight subcommittee on Government Operations will hold a hearing on the system. Last month, the subway system that serves the District of Columbia and parts of Virginia and Maryland said it planned to delay the return of trains like the one that derailed in October by another 90 days.

A safety commission in October ordered it to indefinitely remove about 60% of its railcars following inspections after the derailment.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

