Left Menu

S.Korea's president prioritises tackling inflation, rising household debt

South Korea's economic policies should focus on stabilizing consumer inflation and managing household debt as higher interest rates have repayments more onerous, President Moon Jae-said on Tuesday, with just a few months left in office.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 08-02-2022 08:01 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 08:01 IST
S.Korea's president prioritises tackling inflation, rising household debt
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's economic policies should focus on stabilizing consumer inflation and managing household debt as higher interest rates have repayments more onerous, President Moon Jae-said on Tuesday, with just a few months left in office. Presiding a cabinet meeting, Moon said consumer price pressures are building which could hurt household finances at a time when interest payments for households are also higher following the Bank of Korea's back-to-back policy rate hikes.

"Our utmost priority should be on stabilizing prices for staple goods for our citizens, and I ask for timely deployment of various policies to stabilize prices," Moon said. South Korea's consumer inflation hovered near a decade high in January and remained above the central bank's 2% target for a 10th straight month, as surging food and energy prices pushed prices higher.

A presidential election is set for March 9, and Moon will leave office on May 9, having served the single term permitted under South Korea's constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
3
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022