Chip designer Arm appoints Rene Haas as CEO

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 11:30 IST
SoftBank Group Corp-owned chip designer Arm Ltd said on Tuesday it had appointed Rene Haas as its chief executive officer and member of the board, effective immediately.

"Rene is the right leader to accelerate Arm's growth as the company looks to re-enter the public markets," Masayoshi Son, chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

