SoftBank posts $251 million net profit in third quarter
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-02-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 11:36 IST
- Country:
- Japan
SoftBank Group Corp reported on Tuesday that it squeezed out a net profit of 29 billion yen ($251 million) for the quarter from October to December, as tech portfolio valuations weaken at its Vision Fund unit.
The result compared with a profit of 1.17 trillion yen in the same period a year earlier, when SoftBank booked what was at the time a record quarterly result as its portfolio rallied. ($1=115.4500 yen)
