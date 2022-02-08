SoftBank posts $251 million net profit in third quarter

SoftBank Group Corp reported on Tuesday that it squeezed out a net profit of 29 billion yen ($251 million) for the quarter from October to December, as tech portfolio valuations weaken at its Vision Fund unit.

The result compared with a profit of 1.17 trillion yen in the same period a year earlier, when SoftBank booked what was at the time a record quarterly result as its portfolio rallied. ($1=115.4500 yen)

