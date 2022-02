BRIEF-Nvidia Says Co, Softbank Group Terminate Nvidia'S Acquisition Of Arm Ltd

Nvidia Corp: * NVIDIA AND SOFTBANK GROUP ANNOUNCE TERMINATION OF NVIDIA'S ACQUISITION OF ARM LIMITED

* ANNOUNCED TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TRANSACTION WHEREBY NVIDIA WOULD ACQUIRE ARM LIMITED FROM SBG * IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF AGREEMENT, SBG WILL RETAIN $1.25 BILLION PREPAID BY NVIDIA

* PARTIES AGREED TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT BECAUSE OF SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY CHALLENGES PREVENTING CONSUMMATION OF TRANSACTION * NVIDIA - ARM WILL NOW START PREPARATIONS FOR A PUBLIC OFFERING

* NVIDIA - SBG, IN COORDINATION WITH ARM, IT WILL START PREPARATIONS FOR A PUBLIC OFFERING OF ARM WITHIN FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2023 * IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF AGREEMENT, NVIDIA WILL RETAIN ITS 20-YEAR ARM LICENSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

