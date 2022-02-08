Alamo Group USA acquires XS Real Properties Pvt. Ltd, a 27-year-old reputed and well-established home builder headquartered in Chennai, India

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/PNN): Alamo Group, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, United States completed acquisition of XS Real Properties Pvt. Ltd, a very well respected and reputed residential home builder headquartered in Chennai, India. Alamo Group is a private equity firm headquartered in Texas, USA with a focus on commercial real estate (CRE) assets across United States and highgrowth international markets. Alamo Group's investments include a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate assets including Class A office buildings, international hotels and resorts, high rise apartments, multifamily projects, medical office buildings, and selected land development opportunities.

Alamo's current pipeline includes assets well over US $1.5 billion (over INR 10,000 crores). This includes ~$500 million of Residential Multifamily projects with over 2,500 units in 2022/23 pipeline; ~$500 million of Hospitality projects (Hotels and Resorts) spread between Hilton, Marriott, and Margaritaville brands; and over $500 million of mixed-use real estate projects including income yielding office assets, land development projects, retail, and commercial rental asset portfolio.Alamo Group also offers immigration through investment to United States through its qualified EB5 projects; and Alamo International Investment Fund for Investments in International Projects such as Alamo XS Real projects. XS Real - Established in 1995 by a real estate visionary, Late Shri. S. G. Prabhakharan, XS Real Properties Pvt. Ltd, has grown in to a truly reputed and well respected residential real estate development company in Southern India. Developing and delivering over 3,000 residential units over 27 years, XS Real has secured a firm foothold in the Indian real estate market. Building upon an exceptional legacy that S. G. Prabhakharan and XS Real Team built over the last 27 glorious years, Prabhakharan's only son, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, was poised to take over the XS Real business. With still going strong as India's top seeded Tennis player, Prajnesh decided to invite Alamo Group to acquire XS Real enterprise. The new enterprise will be renamed and will operate under its new name "Alamo XS Real Group". Prajnesh will continue to stay on as aPartner in Alamo XS Real and will serve as it's group Ambassador.

Alamo Group is run by its Founder and President, Logan Anjaneyulu, based out of San Antonio, Texas, United States. Now a US Citizen, Logan was born in Chennai and lived in India as a Chennai native for 21 years before leaving United States to pursue higher education in 2001. Logan holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from College of Engineering Guindy, Anna University, Chennai, India; a master's Degree in Construction Management from Michigan State University, USA; and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, USA. He quoted "this acquisition is very strategic for Alamo group to fast track our vision of global growth". Alamo XS Real is run by its President and CEO, Kannan Mahalingam. He quoted "the objective of Alamo XS Real Group is to establish a strong development and investment presence in the fast-growing Indian economy creating global investment opportunities for Alamo Investors, both institutional and non-institutional, across the globe. Building on the strong XS Real legacy, we are expanding our solid pipeline of over 3 million square feet of new residential apartment projects of over 1,000 crores ($150 million USD) in the immediate next 24-36 months' timeframe".

Ensuring "lasting happiness" for homebuyers is Alamo XS Real's core goal. The team look forward to growing this into a brand that people cherish to buy their "dream homes" and make their "dreams come true". This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)