Left Menu

Monitoring impact of challenges of drop in auto industry performance: TII

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-02-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 14:26 IST
Monitoring impact of challenges of drop in auto industry performance: TII
  • Country:
  • India

Tube Investments of India was closely watching the impact of challenges of drop in auto industry performance which has impacted the domestic tubes and metal formed business.

The company had declared its financial performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 posting a consolidated net profit at Rs 390.04 crore as against Rs 107.09 crore registered same period last quarter.

Commenting on the financial performance, Tube Investments of India Ltd., Chairman M A M Arunachalam said, the results for the quarter show a steady performance by all the businesses.

''The company is closely watching the impact of challenges of drop in auto industry performance which has impacted domestic tubes and metal formed business'' he said.

Performance in exports witnessed healthy growth in tubes and industrial chains business.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2021 consolidated profits grew to Rs 765.82 crore from Rs 142.78 crore registered corresponding quarter previous year.

Total income for the quarter under review went up to Rs 3,435.71 crore from Rs 1,715.89 crore registered same quarter last fiscal.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2021 consolidated total income was at Rs 9,186.63 crore as against Rs 3,383.71 crore registered year ago.

The Board of Directors which met on Monday declared an interim dividend of Rs two per share for the financial year 2021-22.

The engineering business revenue for the quarter was at Rs 996 crore as compared to Rs 733 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The revenue from the metal formed products business during the quarter grew to Rs 280 crore from Rs 234 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions, a subsidiary company, in which the company holds 52.61 per cent stake, registered a consolidated revenue of Rs 1,551 crore during the quarter as against Rs 820 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

''CG Power has also delivered consistently higher results across all its business segments'', Arunachalam (known as Arun Murugappan) said.

Meanwhile, Shanthi Gears, the subsidiary company engaged in the gears business, registered revenue of Rs 95 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 65 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022