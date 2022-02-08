3 Sri Lankans among 6 held for drug trafficking, 11 kg Amphetamine seized

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here has busted an international drug syndicate and arrested six people, including three Sri Lankan nationals for attempting to smuggle Amphetamine to the island nation from Manipur.

About 11 kg of Amphetamine was seized from them during the operation on February 7 based on a specific intelligence report, said Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director NCB, Chennai Zone, on Tuesday.

The NCB team intercepted a truck on the Chennai-Gumudipundi national highway on Monday morning and found 11 packets of white crystalline substance, purported to be Amphetamine in the vehicle.

These packets were very well concealed in tarpaulin making it difficult to detect and were found along with a big machine in the truck. "Immediately, multiple teams were deployed and simultaneous action resulted in the apprehension of 6 persons from various locations of Chennai and Tamil Nadu," a release said. Among them, 3 were Sri Lankan nationals while the others are Indians.

The arrested included a financer, carrier, middleman / negotiator, vehicle owner, peddler and purchaser of contraband, who were all part of the same drug trafficking network and working in multiple states and countries. The seized consignment was meant for trafficking to Sri Lanka through sea route and part of it to other states in India, the release added.

The contraband was sourced from Moreh in Manipur (on the Indo-Myanmar border. "This is a seasoned drug trafficking network working for more than 7 years. They have a solid foothold in Sri Lanka and states of Manipur, Tamil Nadu etc.," Amit Ghawate said.

He claimed that there has been a growing trend of involvement of Sri Lankan drug traffickers in the trafficking of Amphetamine type stimulants, who are predominantly into heroin trafficking. Further, the seizure of 7.93 kg of Methamphetamine in August last year by the NCB, Chennai, and the current seizure of Amphetamine involving Sri Lankan and Indian nationals clearly makes it evident that such networks are widespread and has international ramifications, Ghawate said.

