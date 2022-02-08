Left Menu

Hong Kong shares end lower as U.S. sanction risks weigh

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, as uncertainty about the impact of the U.S. government's move to add more Chinese entities to an export control list weighed on sentiment. ** The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it had added 33 Chinese entities to its so-called 'unverified list', which requires U.S. exporters to go through more procedures before shipping goods to the entities.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 08-02-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 14:50 IST
** The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it had added 33 Chinese entities to its so-called 'unverified list', which requires U.S. exporters to go through more procedures before shipping goods to the entities. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 250.06 points, or 1.02%, at 24,329.49. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.89% to 8,513.3.

** The biggest loser on the Hang Seng was WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, which fell more than 30% following the addition of its units in Wuxi and Shanghai to the red-flag export list. Trade in its shares was later halted. ** The news of the U.S. unverified list is having a large impact on listed companies as well as relevant industries and supply chain, said Zhang Siyi, an analyst with Nanhua Futures. "It will affect the expectations of profitability of those companies and have a bearish impact on the A-share market."

** Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a multibillion-dollar bill aimed at increasing American competitiveness with China and offset China's market-distorting trade practices by strengthening anti-dumping rules. ** Meanwhile, the IT sector dipped 1.9% while the property sector slipped 0.54%.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.67% at 3,452.63, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.55%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.15%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.13%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3671 per U.S. dollar at 08:59 UTC, 0.07% weaker than the previous close of 6.3625.

