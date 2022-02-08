Left Menu

European shares rise on strong earnings; BP profit shines

"It's encouraging that we're seeing some signs of stabilisation in the markets after so much monetary tightening has been priced in, but there's still potential for further downside," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. The STOXX 600 index is struggling for direction following five consecutive weeks of losses in 2022, as jitters over rate hikes and supply tensions are weighed against a positive fourth-quarter earnings season.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 15:03 IST
European shares rise on strong earnings; BP profit shines
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares extended gains on Tuesday, after the European Central Bank chief eased concerns around faster monetary policy tightening this year, while investors also found comfort in a positive corporate earnings season.

The benchmark STOXX 600 rose 0.7%. Miners led gains for the second straight session, advancing 0.5% to track their best two-day session in nearly a month, after China metallurgical coal futures surged on supply woes and demand recovery. "It's encouraging that we're seeing some signs of stabilisation in the markets after so much monetary tightening has been priced in, but there's still potential for further downside," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The STOXX 600 index is struggling for direction following five consecutive weeks of losses in 2022, as jitters over rate hikes and supply tensions are weighed against a positive fourth-quarter earnings season. German government bond yields edged higher and remained below their recent highs on Tuesday after ECB President Christine Lagarde tried to appease rate hike jitters on Monday, saying there is no need for big monetary policy tightening in the euro zone as inflation could stabilise around 2%.

"Lagarde's comments will be taken with a pinch of salt as the central bank has been behind the curve so much, at least until we start to see signs of inflation peaking and an indication that we'll see a significant decline. But we haven't seen that yet, so reassurances are likely to fall on deaf ears," Erlam added. Markets are now pricing in 50 basis point rate hikes this year but economists are cautious, with most predicting the first move either at the end of the year or early 2023.

Meal-delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway slipped 2.3% on plans to delist from the Nasdaq stock exchange in a bid to limit costs and regulatory burdens. Energy giant BP gained 0.9%, after reporting its highest profit in eight years of $12.8 billion in 2021 and boosting its share repurchase targets to $1.5 billion a quarter from $1.25 billion earlier.

EDF skid 2.8%, after the French state-controlled power group made new cuts to its nuclear output projections. French lender BNP Paribas fell 2.4% on reporting lower-than-expected pre-provision fourth-quarter profit hit by higher costs.

Swedish Security services group Securitas gained 1% after posting higher quarterly profit and saying demand for airport security, which plunged early in the pandemic, was recovering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
4
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022