Left Menu

CMS IT Services names Anuj Vaid as the CEO

CMS IT Services, a leader in IT Managed Services & Digital Platforms, has appointed Anuj Vaid as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-02-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 15:10 IST
CMS IT Services names Anuj Vaid as the CEO
Anuj Vaid CEO - CMS IT Services. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): CMS IT Services, a leader in IT Managed Services & Digital Platforms, has appointed Anuj Vaid as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As the CEO, Anuj has a vision to transform the company with modernized digital services, differentiated delivery models and explore new markets to enhance stakeholder value.

Throughout his career, Anuj has helped enterprises thrive in dynamic markets by executing impeccably and delivering transformative foundational changes. As an effective team builder, he has a unique ability to create motivated and successful teams. Anuj's appointment positions CMS IT Services to take advantage of the exponential growth in the digital transformation space. He understands the organisation, customers, and the overall ecosystem intimately. He has a track record of building innovative technology offerings, delivering great outcomes and exceptional customer experiences.

He has already overseen the building of differentiated digital platforms around Automation, Cloud Management, Analytics, BOTs, and SecOps. He is committed to making CMS IT Services synonymous with flexible customer-first engagement models and world-class delivery. Most recently, Anuj was Executive Director and Board Member at CMS IT Services, where he launched the Defensible Cybersecurity Framework to tackle pandemic-era cyberthreats. He also piloted India's First AI-Driven Automation Shared Delivery Model - the 'Remote Automation Centre for Enterprises' (R.A.C.E). His considerable strength in harnessing modern technology such as Cloud, BOTs, AI/ML and IoT to deliver exceptional results and obsession with customer success will remain key to CMS IT Services' continued achievements.

"Our market insights, commitment, flexibility, and deep capabilities are strategic advantages for our customers. We are committed to delivering modern digital services that scale as our customers build their future. Our approach will continue to lead us into new technologies, new markets, and new ways of creating value for our customers," says Anuj. CMS IT Services delivers world-class digital services to over 300 leading enterprises across key industries such as Banking & Financial Services, Manufacturing, Pharma & Life Sciences, Healthcare, Retail and Services.

A leader in Managed Services and System Integration, CMS IT leverages its comprehensive portfolio of solutions built around AI, automation, cloud, cybersecurity, and digital platforms to help its customers. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
4
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022