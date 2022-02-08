Extension of IFLDP scheme to help boost leather sector production, exports: CLE

The government's decision to extend Indian Footwear and Leather Development Programme (IFLDP) till 2025-26, with an outlay of Rs 1,700 crore, will help boost domestic manufacturing, jobs creation and exports, apex trade promotion body CLE said on Tuesday.

The commerce and industry ministry last week stated that the programme has been approved for continuation till March 31, 2026.

Its focus areas are development of infrastructure for the leather sector, addressing environmental concerns specific to the leather sector, facilitating additional investments, employment generation and production increase.

Council for Leather Exports (CLE) Chairman Sanjay Leekha said the core objective of the IFLDP is to enable creation of world-class infrastructure to cater to the domestic market and exports. IFLDP consists of six sub-schemes - Mega Leather, Footwear and Accessories Cluster Development (MLFACD); Integrated Development of Leather Sector (IDLS); Sustainable Technology and Environmental Promotion (STEP); Promotion of Indian Brands in Leather and Footwear Sector; Development of Design Studios; and Establishment of Institutional Facilities. Implementation of the programme, he said, is critical and vital for expanding and modernising the production facilities in the sector, environmental management in the tanning industry, establishment of greenfield and brownfield new mega clusters, setting up of design studios in the country besides promotion of Indian brands in the sector. ''The IDLS sub-scheme provides investment grant to manufacturing units in all segments of the leather and footwear industry to build up capacities, technology up-gradation/ modernisation and/or expansion and setting up of new units, and the industry is encouraged that maximum cap of Rs 3 crore per product line has been increased to Rs 15 crore,'' Leekha added.

This scheme, he said, would motivate the industry to go in for aggressive modernisation and expansion of production units, which is very vital for increasing the production and turnover of the industry.

''The support for development of ten Design Studios in the country is need of the day as these studios with strong linkages to the industry requirement for design development and technical support, quality control etc will assist the industry to expand its capabilities and move the value chain to next level of having its own designs and production,'' he added.

CLE Vice Chairman Rajendra K Jalan said that the programme would play a significant role in sustainable leather processing technologies and compliance to the environmental regulations and guidelines with updated technologies and effluent treatment plants.

The total size of the industry is about USD 17 billion which consisted of exports of USD 5.09 billion and domestic turnover of USD 12 billion. The sector being an employment intensive sector is providing job opportunities to about 4.42 million people. India is currently second largest producer of footwear, exporter of leather garments, and third largest exporter of saddlery and Harness items, and fifth in the outbound shipments of leather goods and accessories, according to the CLE data.

