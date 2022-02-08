Beijing slams U.S. inclusion of Chinese entities in 'unverified list'

China's commerce ministry on Tuesday hit out at a U.S. decision to include some Chinese entities on a "unverified list", saying Washington should correct its "wrongdoings".

The ministry said the United States should return to the track of cooperation and contribute more to the global economic recovery.

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it had added 33 Chinese entities to the list which requires U.S. exporters to go through more procedures before shipping goods to the entities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)