Beijing slams U.S. inclusion of Chinese entities in 'unverified list'
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-02-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 15:58 IST
- Country:
- China
China's commerce ministry on Tuesday hit out at a U.S. decision to include some Chinese entities on a "unverified list", saying Washington should correct its "wrongdoings".
The ministry said the United States should return to the track of cooperation and contribute more to the global economic recovery.
The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it had added 33 Chinese entities to the list which requires U.S. exporters to go through more procedures before shipping goods to the entities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. warns against travel to Russia, citing Ukraine border tensions
U.S. orders departure of Ukraine embassy staff family members
U.S. tells diplomats' families to leave Ukraine, weighs troop options
China says lodged stern representations with U.S., Japan
U.S. tells diplomats' families to leave Ukraine, weighs troop options