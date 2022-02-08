Delhi liquor shops within 100 metres from UP border will remain closed on Wed, Thurs
The liquor shops on the Delhi border located within 100 meters to neighboring Ghaziabad and Noida will be closed for the next two days beginning Tuesday evening, due to the first phase Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.
Dry Days will be observed (before 48 hours of polling day) from 6 PM on February 8 to February 10 till the end of polling and again on the counting day on March 10, stated a notice issued by Excise Commissioner of Delhi.
The order will be mandatory for all the licensees of the Excise department whose retail vends or premises are situated within 100 meters in Delhi from the Delhi-UP border in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, it said.
Voting for the first phase of UP polls will be held in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) districts on February 10.
