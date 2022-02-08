Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona CEO Reverter resigns for personal reasons

"Personally I have put in much effort and dedication during these months, but I now wish to focus on the reason why I returned to Barcelona, which is to spend more time on personal and family projects." Barca said the resignation would come into effect as soon as they appoint a new CEO.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 16:10 IST
Barcelona CEO Ferran Reverter has informed president Joan Laporta of his intention to resign for personal reasons, the LaLiga club said on Tuesday. Reverter was appointed CEO in July and was involved in restructuring the club's debt and reducing the wage bill.

"It is now almost a year since I left Germany to return to Barcelona for family reasons and shortly after I accepted the offer that I received from president Joan Laporta to become CEO of the club," Reverter said in a statement. "Personally I have put in much effort and dedication during these months, but I now wish to focus on the reason why I returned to Barcelona, which is to spend more time on personal and family projects."

Barca said the resignation would come into effect as soon as they appoint a new CEO. Barcelona sit fourth in the LaLiga standings, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

