GACL Continues To Excel In Achieving Highest Ever Third Quarter Sales Turnover, PBT & PAT

GANDHINAGAR, India, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of GACL at its Meeting held at Gandhinagar on 8th February, 2022 approved the unaudited financial results for the third quarter and the nine months ended 31st December 2021.

Despite aggressive competition and the volatile market conditions during the quarter ended 31st December 2021, the Company could achieve an increase of 66.22% with the Sales Turnover of Rs.1,054.09 Crores as against Rs.634.17 Crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. During the nine months ended 31st December 2021, GACL could achieve Sales Turnover of Rs.2,561.00 Crores as against Rs.1,698.88 Crores pertaining to the corresponding period of the previous year, showing an increase of 50.75%.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the third quarter of Financial Year 2021-22 stands at Rs.317.66 Crores as against Rs.49.50 Crores, that for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, showing an increase of 541.74%. Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the nine months ended 31st December 2021 registered growth of 186.25% and it stands at Rs.524.72 Crores as against Rs.183.31 Crores that for the corresponding period of the previous year.

Profit After Tax (PAT) for the third quarter of the Financial Year 2021-22 stands at Rs.201.78 Crores as against Rs.33.53 Crores that for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, showing an increase of 501.79%. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the nine months ended 31st December 2021 registered growth of 158.03%, it stands at Rs.340.32 Crores as against Rs.131.89 Crores that for the corresponding period of the previous year.

The financial ratios based on the performance of nine months ended 31st December 2021 vis-à-vis FY 2020-21 are as under: Sr. No.

Financial Ratios Unit Nine Months ended 31st December 2021 (Annualised) F. Y. 2020-21 i) Earning Per Share Rs. / Share 61.79 22.72 ii) Cash Earning per Share Rs. / Share 121.69 55.85 iii) Price Earning ratio Times 10.52 15.18 iv) Profit Before Tax/ External Sales Ratio Percentage 20.49 10.06 v) Interest Coverage Ratio Number of Times 136.09 27.53 vi) Debt Service Coverage Ratio Number of Times 10.28 4.73 About GACL : Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) was established in the year 1973 in Vadodara, Gujarat to manufacture Caustic Soda and allied products. Promoted by the Government of Gujarat, by harping on cutting edge technology, groundbreaking research and development and through strategic diversification, GACL has emerged as one of the largest manufacturers of caustic soda with around 12% share in domestic caustic soda market. Its facilities are spread over 2 complexes at Vadodara and Dahej. From its two facilities, GACL now offers 36 products.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)