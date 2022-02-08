Left Menu

Business briefs

Global consultants offering a diversified service portfolio TresVista on Tuesday said the company is planning to nearly double its employee strength to over 2,000 by the end of this calendar year.Spread over three office locations in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, TresVista will hire 1,000 freshers and experienced professionals for strategic business and scaled expansion, the company said in a statement.Our employee base has increased more than threefold since 2017 to our current strength of over 1,100.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 16:17 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Global consultants offering a diversified service portfolio TresVista on Tuesday said the company is planning to nearly double its employee strength to over 2,000 by the end of this calendar year.

Spread over three office locations in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, TresVista will hire 1,000 freshers and experienced professionals for strategic business and scaled expansion, the company said in a statement.

"Our employee base has increased more than threefold since 2017 to our current strength of over 1,100. This has helped us match our business growth across delivery centers and add new service lines. ''We have unprecedented demand for our services and see this momentum continuing for the next several years. This visibility allows us to aggressively hire, train and develop the best talent with a long-term outlook," TresVista co-founder and Managing Director Sudeep Mishra said. *** *Indian Staffing Federation partners FutureSkills Prime Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) has inked a pact with FutureSkills Prime to address the Indian IT/ITeS sector's demand for skilled professionals.

FutureSkills Prime is a MeitY-NASSCOM digital skilling initiative. According to a statement, the partnership builds mechanisms for FutureSkills Prime learners to find employment opportunities through the staffing industry represented by Indian Staffing Industry members.

The partnership will also create enabling factors for staffing companies to have their employees (especially IT-ITES white collar) to get upskilled on new, emerging technologies and the related professional skills leveraging the FutureSkills Prime ecosystem, amongst others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
4
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022