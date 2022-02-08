Global consultants offering a diversified service portfolio TresVista on Tuesday said the company is planning to nearly double its employee strength to over 2,000 by the end of this calendar year.

Spread over three office locations in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, TresVista will hire 1,000 freshers and experienced professionals for strategic business and scaled expansion, the company said in a statement.

"Our employee base has increased more than threefold since 2017 to our current strength of over 1,100. This has helped us match our business growth across delivery centers and add new service lines. ''We have unprecedented demand for our services and see this momentum continuing for the next several years. This visibility allows us to aggressively hire, train and develop the best talent with a long-term outlook," TresVista co-founder and Managing Director Sudeep Mishra said. *** *Indian Staffing Federation partners FutureSkills Prime Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) has inked a pact with FutureSkills Prime to address the Indian IT/ITeS sector's demand for skilled professionals.

FutureSkills Prime is a MeitY-NASSCOM digital skilling initiative. According to a statement, the partnership builds mechanisms for FutureSkills Prime learners to find employment opportunities through the staffing industry represented by Indian Staffing Industry members.

The partnership will also create enabling factors for staffing companies to have their employees (especially IT-ITES white collar) to get upskilled on new, emerging technologies and the related professional skills leveraging the FutureSkills Prime ecosystem, amongst others.

