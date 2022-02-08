Left Menu

COVID: Curbs eased in Lakshadweep islands

All those who wish to come to Lakshadweep should carry a negative test report of RT-PCR obtained within 48 hours of the travel and need to undergo three days mandatory quarantine, District Collector Vikranth Raja A said in an order.The order said that, however, no shore leave shall be allowed for shipsHSC crews at mainland as well as in islands. Night curfew shall be enforced in all islands from 10 PM to 6AM, it said.

PTI | Kavaratti | Updated: 08-02-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 16:19 IST
With COVID-19 cases declining, the Lakshadweep administration has decided to ease some restrictions imposed in the islands.

The administration said no COVID-19 test result was now required for inter-island travel for those who have taken both vaccine doses 14 days prior to movement.

Inter-island travel was hitherto restricted to those carrying RT-PCR/True Nat negative certificates from the health department.

It said that all passenger ships/HSCs under the Lakshadweep Administration can operate with 100 per cent passenger capacity.

The island administration had on January 21 suspended classes and restricted the number of passengers in the ships to and from the island due to the worsening pandemic situation. All those who wish to come to Lakshadweep should carry a negative test report of RT-PCR obtained within 48 hours of the travel and need to undergo three days mandatory quarantine, District Collector Vikranth Raja A said in an order.

The order said that, however, no shore leave shall be allowed for ships/HSC crews at the mainland as well as in islands. ''No political, social and religious functions and gatherings shall be allowed without prior permission of the District collector. Night curfew shall be enforced in all islands from 10 PM to 6AM,'' it said.

