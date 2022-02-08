Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit declines 2.8 pc to Rs 830 cr

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a 2.8 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 830 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 854 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated revenue of Bharti Airtel increased by 12.6 per cent to Rs 29,867 crore, from Rs 26,518 crore in the December 2020 quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)