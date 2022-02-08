Left Menu

Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit declines 2.8 pc to Rs 830 cr

The consolidated revenue of Bharti Airtel increased by 12.6 per cent to Rs 29,867 crore, from Rs 26,518 crore in the December 2020 quarter.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a 2.8 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 830 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 854 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated revenue of Bharti Airtel increased by 12.6 per cent to Rs 29,867 crore, from Rs 26,518 crore in the December 2020 quarter.

