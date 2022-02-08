Hero Electric ties up with OTO to offer low-cost finance solutions

Hero Electric on Tuesday said it has tied up with OTO to offer low-cost financing solutions on its scooters for B2B companies.

The partnership will facilitate easy financing options for the B2B space, the electric two-wheeler maker stated.

“Electric two-wheeler financing is the biggest growth driver towards mass adoption in the country. This association will allow easy financing options in the B2B space to promote a sustainable transportation model,” Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement. With the government’s focus on EV adoption, the company is confident towards greater acceptance of clean and electric mobility in India, he added.

“The tenure leasing option is an attractive concept for evolving Indian customers. We believe that this is a lucrative measure to facilitate purchase at the customer convenience adding to the easy and seamless ownership experience,” Gill stated. Bengaluru-based OTO has created a dramatically simpler leasing-like financing model for two-wheeler purchases.

