Hero Electric ties up with OTO to offer low-cost finance solutions
Hero Electric on Tuesday said it has tied up with OTO to offer low-cost financing solutions on its scooters for B2B companies.The partnership will facilitate easy financing options for the B2B space, the electric two-wheeler maker stated.Electric two-wheeler financing is the biggest growth driver towards mass adoption in the country.
- Country:
- India
Hero Electric on Tuesday said it has tied up with OTO to offer low-cost financing solutions on its scooters for B2B companies.
The partnership will facilitate easy financing options for the B2B space, the electric two-wheeler maker stated.
“Electric two-wheeler financing is the biggest growth driver towards mass adoption in the country. This association will allow easy financing options in the B2B space to promote a sustainable transportation model,” Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement. With the government’s focus on EV adoption, the company is confident towards greater acceptance of clean and electric mobility in India, he added.
“The tenure leasing option is an attractive concept for evolving Indian customers. We believe that this is a lucrative measure to facilitate purchase at the customer convenience adding to the easy and seamless ownership experience,” Gill stated. Bengaluru-based OTO has created a dramatically simpler leasing-like financing model for two-wheeler purchases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gill
- Hero Electric
- Indian
- Sohinder Gill
- India
ALSO READ
Hero Electric partners with ALT Mobility to deploy 10,000 Hero Nyx by 2023
On Shehnaaz Gill's birthday, old celebrations video with Sidharth Shukla goes viral
'BB 15' finale promo: Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan have emotional reunion as she performs tribute for Sidharth Shukla
Fans flood social media with birthday wishes for Shehnaaz Gill
Gillette India Q2 down 13.9% to Rs 70.50 crore