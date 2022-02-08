Ruckus in House during EDMC budget discussion

Ruckus prevailed in the BJP-led EDMC House on Tuesday as members of opposition staged a protest over civic issues during the proceedings.

The House was convened to discuss and finalise the annual budget of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Some members from the AAP trooped to the Well of the House and raised slogans, while others held placards and protested.

In a video, circulating on social media, a councillor can be seen standing in the Well and banging on the dais of the mayor from below, while another one held a placard bearing an allegation -- 'Bhrast adhikariyon ko mayor ka sarankshan' (corrupt officials being shielded by mayor).

There was no immediate reaction from the mayor or the ruling party or the corporation. Ahead of civic polls in Delhi due in April, both the AAP and the BJP have been levelling allegations against each other.

Seeking to augment its revenue, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation in its budget on November 26 had proposed to increase property tax levied on residential and commercial properties, and drop taxation on use of cycle rickshaws, milch animals and those which pull vehicles. As per the EDMC budget, the revised budget estimates for year 2021-22 stands at Rs 4,479.43 cr, while the budget estimate for the year 2022-23 stands at Rs 4,735.77 cr. PTI KND RCJ RCJ

