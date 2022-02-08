IIFL AMC appoints Aakash Desai as head of private credit vertical

IIFL Wealth and Asset Management on Tuesday said it has appointed Aakash Desai as the head of the private credit vertical.

Desai will be responsible for identifying growth opportunities to augment scale and profitability in the business, it added.

He brings significant experience in corporate finance and capital markets, predominantly in originating and structuring credit solutions to clients, a statement said.

Before joining IIFL AMC, Desai has built and led businesses for over 20 years in Clix Capital (erstwhile GE Capital), Standard Chartered Bank and ICICI Bank, India and ICICI Bank, UK. ''I strongly believe the alternative asset management segment in India will witness stellar growth and IIFL AMC is very well positioned to capture this massive opportunity,'' Desai said.

Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD and CEO at IIFL Wealth and Asset Management, said Desai's extensive knowledge and experience will complement and strengthen the company's private credit vertical in delivering value to its stakeholders. ''Aakash will play a key role in developing and managing investments in both IIFL AMC's existing and proposed credit funds,'' he added.

