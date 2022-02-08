Left Menu

Govt gets Rs 914 cr from GAIL as dividend tranche

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 17:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government has received Rs 914 crore from state-owned GAIL as a dividend tranche, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Tuesday.

With this, the total dividend receipts of the government from CPSEs stand at Rs 41,240 crore.

''Government has received about Rs 914 crore from GAIL as dividend tranche,'' Pandey tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

