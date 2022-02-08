Govt gets Rs 914 cr from GAIL as dividend tranche

The government has received Rs 914 crore from state-owned GAIL as a dividend tranche, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Tuesday.

With this, the total dividend receipts of the government from CPSEs stand at Rs 41,240 crore.

''Government has received about Rs 914 crore from GAIL as dividend tranche,'' Pandey tweeted.

