Maha ATS raids places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, nabs 11 people, seizes 13 pistols

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad arrested 11 people and seized 13 high-quality pistols and ammunition after carrying out raids in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip off, the Kalachowky unit of ATS nabbed an arms supplier from Mulund on January 31, and his interrogation helped the probe agency unravel a smuggling network, he added.

''Raids were carried out at nine spots in Kandivali and Mulund in Mumbai, Kalyan and Dombivali in Thane district and Uran in Raigad. The operation was conducted over four days and we seized 13 high quality factory-made pistols, 36 bullets. Eleven people have been arrested,'' the official informed.

A probe is underway to find out the source of these weapons and intended customers as well as to apprehend more people involved in the racket, he added.

