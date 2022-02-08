J&K first UT to be on-boarded National Single Window System

Jammu and Kashmir has become the first union territory (UT) to be integrated with the National Single Window System, a digital platform which serves as a guide for investors to identify and apply for approvals as per their business requirements, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

Integration with this system would help investors to discover available land parcels in the union territory, the ministry said adding the system also eliminates the need for investors to visit multiple platforms/offices to gather information and obtain clearances from different stakeholders.

''Jammu and Kashmir became the first union territory to be onboarded the National Single Window System (NSWS),'' it added.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the J&K single window clearance system integrated with NSWS on February 7 in the presence of Jammu & Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, DPIIT Additional Secretary Sumita Dawra and Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Jammu & Kashmir Ranjan Thakur.

NSWS is linked with India Industrial Land Bank (IILB) which hosts 45 industrial parks of the union territory.

The NSWS platform was soft launched in September 2021.

Twenty ministries/ departments have been integrated on the system. Currently 142 central approvals can be applied through the portal. Fourteen states/UTs have onboarded on the system.

The Know Your Approval (KYA) module on NSWS guides investors to identify approvals required for their business based on a dynamic intuitive questionnaire. Currently, the module hosts more than 3,000 approvals across centre and states, it said.

As on date, the portal has 16,800 visitors, out of which 7,500 KYA journeys have been serviced. More than 1,250 investors are registered on the portal.

